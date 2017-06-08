Clarence Coast hooked on winter favourites

STARTING YOUNG: Fishing on the banks of the Clarence River at Lawrence on Saturday, May 27.

FISHING activity has entered a typical winter pattern - big bream, plenty of blackfish and flathead.

Offshore has been restricted because of the strong winds over the weekend, but when conditions permit, there have been good catches of most varieties of reef fish.

Although there are plenty of throwback among bream, the big ones are appearing in good numbers close to the entrance of the river and around the headlands.

Biggest weighed in this week was the 1.200 kg catch by Cohan Phillips-Cook, of Iluka, who fished in Iluka Bay.

Big bream can usually around the trawler unloading wharf near the Co-op attracted by the rubbish washed after the trawler decks are cleaned after the weigh-in.

The same applies in Yamba Bay around the trawler moorings, where big bream can be attracted by the use of bread berley.

The Middle Wall is also producing some good fish, one of the best being the 1.052 kg by Brett Lentfer, of Grafton, closely followed by Scott Short, of Ulmarra, with a fish of 922 g, both taken on mullet baits.

Zane Abel, a visitor from Oxley (Queensland), made his catch of 980 g on the Yamba breakwall.

Browns Rocks produced the best flathead this week, a catch weighing 5.700 kg taken by Bob Guttridge, of Woombah, one of the best fish he has weighed in for some time.

Dean Bastian, of Toormina, fished near the boat ramp at Iluka for a flathead of 1.916 kg, while Linda Schaffer, of Wooli, hooked one of 736 g at the Wooli breakwall.

Blackfish are well scattered throughout the river, with some of the biggest close to the entrance.

Top fish was the 1.400 kg catch by Dan Piatia, of Woombah, who made his catch on the Iluka Wall.

Nathan Newell, who fished in the same area, returned with a fish of 1.220 kg.

In the estuary, the general run of fish from the Middle Wall and other regular spots is around the 700 g to 800 g, although Chris Lomas, of Palmers Island, scored one of 960 g close to home.

Peter Burnett, of Palmers Island, continued his search for the big jewfish but his best this week was 5.200 kg taken locally.

Woody Head and the Iluka Bluff continue to be the spots for the big tailor, although seas conditions have not been the best.

Cliff Andresson, of Noosa, scored one of 2.700 kg , while Greg Dickinson scored one of 700 g.

Not many boats tackled the offshore grounds, but Brian McConnell, of South Grafton, tried off Angourie for a snapper of 2.300 kg and a pearl perch of 1.310 kg.

Only pelagic weighed in this was a trevally of 1.930 kg by Don Lee, who fished in the waters in front of his home at the Peninsula.