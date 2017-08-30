Clarence coast to be hit with hazardous surf condition

Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for the next few days.

Rock fishers, swimmers, surfers, and recreational boat users are being urged to be cautious in and around the water as a forecast for hazardous conditions on Thursday has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The warning covers waters from the Victorian Border extending as far as Northern NSW, and is expected to be in place for at least the next 24 hours.

A southerly swell will continue to build overnight and is expected to peak at over 3 metres in some areas.

The strongest of the conditions is likely to coincide with high-tide which will be at around 4pm on Thursday with the hazardous swell expected to continue into Friday before easing in the late evening.

With most of the state's beaches remaining unpatrolled for another month, SLSNSW Lifesaving Manager Matt Du Plessis is urging the public to be aware of the changing conditions.

"This week we have seen some days where the swell has been quite powerful and as a result there have been some challenging conditions at the beach. We continue to urge the public not to make the mistake of underestimating the conditions or overestimating their abilities.

"Take advantage of the technology and plan your trip; check the conditions before heading out, and as always know your limitations and don't risk your safety,” said Mr Du Plessis.

General Safety Tips During Hazardous Surf Conditions: