Clarence communities united through soccer

SUCCESS STORY: Jamie Trevillian and current president Clyde Smith with (front) Samuel Plowman, Normie Agostino, Hunter Armstrong, Taj Hextall and Bailee Hextall at Wooli Sports Ground. Adam Hourigan

IT may not be the largest club in the Clarence Valley, but it certainly knows how to grow and unite different communities.

After more than three decades, the Yuraygir United Football Club is welcoming the second generation to come through the ranks.

"The club today is mainly made up of a lot of children from our original kids so it's great to see it remain in the family,” juniors coach Jamie Trevillian said.

"It's still a family-run club and that's the main thing about the Bears: it's for the whole family.”

Back in 1987, Trevillian and Frank Busby decided to launch the Tucabia Bears Football Club in response to the growing number of children in the area.

As the years went on, so too did the number of registrations from neighbouring villages.

"It got to a point where we had kids from Wooli, Minnie Water ... so it made sense to unite everyone,” Trevillian said.

The small football community decided to have a meeting about a name change.

"We had ideas like the Western Wooli Wanderers, the Wooli Bears or Wooli-Tucabia FC,” Trevillian said.

Eventually the club settled on Yuraygir United Football Club, and has been a united front since 2016.

While other clubs on the North Coast have struggled to maintain numbers, Trevillian said that the club's numbers had been consistent despite being smaller than most.

"We keep most of our kids right through and they end up playing in our seniors team,” he said.

"There aren't many seniors today who didn't play as a junior back in the day.”

While the Bears might not bask in the spotlight of the Men's Premier League, Trevillian said they were happy keeping their numbers strong in the other North Coast Football competitions and breaking down cultural and social barriers.

"I think from memory we were the first club to field an all-girls side back in the 1990s,” he said.

"We were also the first in the Clarence Valley to have them play against the boys teams.

"Even today, both boys and girls teams are about even in terms of numbers and just as strong.”

In the meantime, Trevillian said the junior team he coaches is eagerly anticipating the start of the 2019 State Championships.

"We've got a great little team, ” he said.

"But, regardless of the outcome, it's such a fantastic learning experience for the kids; to improve their skills and to improve their knowledge of the game.”