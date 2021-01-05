Clarence community fuming over COVID-19 breach

Clarence Valley residents are fuming after learning that a Northern Beaches couple were caught holidaying in Yamba.

The couple, both in their early 30s from Collaroy, a suburb in Sydney's Northern Beaches region, arrived to Yamba over the weekend for a holiday. However, they were quickly nabbed by Coffs-Clarence Police who were both issued $1000 fines due to ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions affecting the state.

The incident inevitably stirred up negative reactions from the Clarence Valley community who have not seen a COVID-19 case in the region since March 2020.

"Just no words to describe the sense of entitlement," Moni Gonnabe Lowry posted on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

"Only two caught? I heard of six Northern Beaches residents being turned away from a club in Yamba last week!" Alison Caller added.

"Unfortunately, the fines aren't scaring people. I think they need to start handing out jail time," Shane Dunn suggested.

Several residents mentioned across different social media pages that incidents such as this forced them to avoid public spaces and events during tourist season, sometimes to the detriment of local businesses.

"I sadly cannot support local markets and events as there are just too many unknowns around the area," Tina Vitolins said on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

"I'll stay away from crowded places and venues where tourists tend to congregate."

It's unknown if the couple had been tested for coronavirus prior to arriving in Yamba.

