Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
the Clarence Koala Working Group has been focusing efforts on habitat restoration, reducing domestic dog predation and vehicle strikes. Photo: Che Chapman
the Clarence Koala Working Group has been focusing efforts on habitat restoration, reducing domestic dog predation and vehicle strikes. Photo: Che Chapman
Environment

Clarence community group comes to the aid of our koalas

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
9th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Clarence Valley koalas have been given a helping hand to survive drought and bushfire, with a community group successfully securing $20,000 to help with habitat restoration, reducing domestic dog predation and vehicle strikes.

The Clarence Koala Working Group began in August 2020 and Clarence Valley Council manager of open space and facilities Peter Birch said they've already achieved some impressive gains for Clarence koalas.

"The community based group came together with Government agencies and Council to help koalas regain habitat after the devastating effects of drought and bushfires in the Clarence Valley," he said.

"The working group actively seeks funding for on-ground works and have so far been successful in sourcing $20,000 from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment."

This funding has been used for:

  • 1000 koala food trees given to 21 landholders in Seelands
  • Variable message boards to target holiday drivers in key vehicle strike areas
  • Rehabilitated roadside areas in Lawrence, linking key koala habitat
  • Improving and connecting koala corridors in Kremnos
  • Improving koala habitat on private properties with the Land for Wildlife program to help restore and enlarge koala habitat

Linda Wright, co-ordinator of the Clarence Koala Working Group, said during 2021 work will commence to plant koala food trees on a 3 hectare site that our group has secured in Lawrence.

"This work connects existing koala habitat and expands the wildlife corridors," she said.

"Community driven surveys will be our other focus, enabling us to gain a better understanding of the local koala populations, their movements and the stability of population."

A key target for the group is to finalise a strategic plan that focuses on on-ground works in key koala areas of the Clarence Valley.

clarence koala working group clarence valley council coastal views koala protection
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Did your land value take a hit in wake of the bushfires?

        Premium Content Did your land value take a hit in wake of the bushfires?

        News While land values across the North Coast have generally increased since July 1 2019, some regions in the Clarence have decreased in value, according to the NSW Valuer...

        CLARENCE ROUND UP: Vintage vehicles turn heads on Yamba run

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND UP: Vintage vehicles turn heads on Yamba run

        News Keep up to date with the Clarence Valley’s community groups with this week’s...

        LETTER: Date of Australia Day fit for a Queen

        Premium Content LETTER: Date of Australia Day fit for a Queen

        Letters to the Editor MAX CRUS dispels echo chamber myths and puts forward an alternative date to quell...

        One in five teens sent porn or violent content online

        Premium Content One in five teens sent porn or violent content online

        Information Even more report ‘unwanted contact’ from strangers in concerning research released...