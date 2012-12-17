Clarence community group comes to the aid of our koalas

the Clarence Koala Working Group has been focusing efforts on habitat restoration, reducing domestic dog predation and vehicle strikes. Photo: Che Chapman

Clarence Valley koalas have been given a helping hand to survive drought and bushfire, with a community group successfully securing $20,000 to help with habitat restoration, reducing domestic dog predation and vehicle strikes.

The Clarence Koala Working Group began in August 2020 and Clarence Valley Council manager of open space and facilities Peter Birch said they've already achieved some impressive gains for Clarence koalas.

"The community based group came together with Government agencies and Council to help koalas regain habitat after the devastating effects of drought and bushfires in the Clarence Valley," he said.

"The working group actively seeks funding for on-ground works and have so far been successful in sourcing $20,000 from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment."

This funding has been used for:

1000 koala food trees given to 21 landholders in Seelands

Variable message boards to target holiday drivers in key vehicle strike areas

Rehabilitated roadside areas in Lawrence, linking key koala habitat

Improving and connecting koala corridors in Kremnos

Improving koala habitat on private properties with the Land for Wildlife program to help restore and enlarge koala habitat

Linda Wright, co-ordinator of the Clarence Koala Working Group, said during 2021 work will commence to plant koala food trees on a 3 hectare site that our group has secured in Lawrence.

"This work connects existing koala habitat and expands the wildlife corridors," she said.

"Community driven surveys will be our other focus, enabling us to gain a better understanding of the local koala populations, their movements and the stability of population."

A key target for the group is to finalise a strategic plan that focuses on on-ground works in key koala areas of the Clarence Valley.