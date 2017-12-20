Clarence cooks as heat hits the heights

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

GET ready for a scorcher Grafton, with the mercury tipped to push the 40 degree mark by early this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meterology has a forecast of 39C, with the temperature already at 22C at Grafton airport at 7am, with a stifling 85% humidity.

Winds are expected to blow from the north at 15 to 25 km/h.

If you're looking to get out of the heat, the coast is the place to be today, with Yamba having an expected top temperature of 29C.

There may be relief late in the afternoon for Grafton, with the Bureau stating there is a 30% of a late thunderstorm coming from the south.

Rain is expected to continue over Grafton until Saturday, with temperatures dropping to the low 30's.

The Bureau have also issued a High Fire Danger warning for the Far North Coast area. Meanwhile, the Clarence Valley Bush Fire Risk Management Plan has placed a suspension on the issuing of fire permits in the Clarence Valley council area over the Christmas and New Year Period. This means there is a prohibition on the lighting of fires on the open on the ground from yesterday through until January 7, 2018.