Clarence Correctional Centre marks six months of operations

Serco Asia Pacific CEO Peter Welling with corrections staff at Clarence Correctional Centre. Please note this image was taken prior to current COVID-19 restrictions.

To mark their first six months in operation, last week staff at Clarence Correctional Centre came together to acknowledge National Corrections Day to celebrate the opportunities staff have provided through programs, education, employment and other interventions to reduce reoffending.

Last week was National Corrections Day, and Serco Australia CEO Peter Welling welcomed the opportunity to celebrate the achievements and valuable contributions of staff.

"Serco has provided outstanding service in corrections around Australia for the past 15 years. With our Government partners, we focus on rehabilitation and reintegration to reduce reoffending and to support safer communities," Mr Welling said.

From facility design, to program development, staff employment and training, and community partnerships, Mr Welling said the holistic rehabilitation strategy at Clarence Correctional Centre aims to address the individual needs of inmates to reduce reoffending and create positive outcomes for inmates, their families, and the wider community.

Mr Welling said this approach allowed Serco to introduce innovative programs such as Trauma Informed Care, which enables staff and inmates to work collaboratively to address past trauma and put in place effective physical and mental health programs to support rehabilitation. All inmates and nearly 500 staff are taking part in the program.

The centre currently accommodates more than 1000 inmates, 491 of whom are participating in meaningful employment, 200 are participating in offence related, personal development and life skills programs, and more than 200 are enrolled in TAFE courses including traineeships, face-to-face and distance learning.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our staff who are committed to helping rebuild the lives of those in our care. We are particularly proud that due to the ongoing efforts of our staff and their innovative thinking, to date we have had no COVID-19 cases in any of the five correctional facilities operated by Serco in Australia and New Zealand," Mr Welling said.

"National Corrections Day provides a great opportunity for us to celebrate the success of our people, recognise their dedication to making a positive difference every day and thank them for their service."