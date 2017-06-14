Clarence could see more palliative care funding

REGIONAL areas are set to benefit with the NSW Government's announcement of a $100million palliative care package as part of the upcoming budget.

As part of the pre-budget announcement Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural and Regional Health, Leslie Williams said there would be the opportunity for health staff to upskill and improve palliative care in areas.

"We are tackling the need for specialist training through training nurses and allied health frontline workers who currently work in our rural and regional communities, and also boosting funding for additional specialist doctors and nurses for new positions in regional health districts,” Mr Hazzard said.

Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis said it was too early to determine whether the Clarence Valley would see any of the funding, but it's likely to be target at areas with aging populations like the North Coast.

"One would imagine we would have to get our share,” he said.

"I will be speaking up about the need for funding in our area for palliative care and there is a high need for it in the Clarence Valley.”

Mr Gulaptis said the funding could help free up hospital beds not intended for palliative care patients.

"The unfortunate part about this is palliative care patients take up hospital beds that are intended for those people who have serious illnesses and we know the people in palliative care need help, but it's a different sort of treatment they need, it's specialised,” he said.

"There are funding buckets, for all the healthcare needs, whether it's for aged care or for palliative care, there are whole range of funding buckets that can access that funding, I think this is a topper.”

There will be new scholarships available and funding for staff to undertake training in the new funding package, which would mean patients can access specialist palliative care locally.