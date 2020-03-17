Clarence council enacts pandemic procedures

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL enacted its pandemic procedure of it's business continuity plan last Thursday as part of efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said they were monitoring the situation and taking advice from the State and Federal government.

"This means if the situation changes so too might our service levels," he said

"We ask that customers stay away from council facilities if they are unwell and that all customers do business with us online or over the phone where possible.

"We are encouraging staff to keep direct contact with people to a minimum and to use the online video conferencing facilities between offices and government agencies."

Mr Lindsay said that community members, especially older and more vulnerable people were being encouraged to think about the nature of their inquiries before attending Council Customer Service Centres in person.

COVID-19 signage at Maclean council chambers

"The sensible use of technology will be important when managing any increase in cases," he said.

"During this time, we encourage everyone to look at ways to reduce avoidable personal contact with other people.

"This means if you have an inquiry you could call or email us or use the Live Chat facility on our website. If you need to make rates or water payments, call your bank now about setting up BPay - this will not only save you time, but more importantly it will reduce the risk to you and your family."

The Clarence Regional Library released a statement yesterday about the precautionary measures across all the libraries to protect the library team and community members.

"Our number one preference for accessing library services at this time is online," the statement read.

"The Clarence Regional Library Card gives members access to free eResources including over 7000 ebooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines ready to be downloaded now. Visit us at www.crl.nsw.gov.au or download our new library app to access your library anytime, anywhere. If you require further services, you can still visit your local library."

From yesterday, all the libraries would remain open, but they ask community members to not visit if they are unwell.

The staff are practising social distancing of 1.5 metres and they ask the visitors to do the same.

Every second computer will be turned off and rotated to be cleaned.

For people who are ill or in isolation, they are happy to offer extended loans, either by calling the library or online.

All team and visitors will be asked to use hand sanitiser available at the entrance before entering and leaving the library.

Mr Lindsay said that in addition to council's plans, they encouraged members of the community to follow good hygiene practice.

"Clean your hands regularly, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue," he said.

"Importantly - stay at home if you're feeling unwell and keep an eye out for updates from reliable sources such as advice issued by the state or federal governments.

"If you are feeling unwell, seek medical attention: call your GP or Healthdirect on 1800 022 222."