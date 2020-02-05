Clarence Country Universities Centre to target year 12s

THE Clarence Valley Country Universities Centre will make a concerted effort to attract local students to the campus this year says centre manager Melanie Lamb.

Mrs Lamb said the centre had 145 enrolled at the start of 2020, which was pleasing, but felt it had missed the boat with 2019 year 12 graduates.

“I think a lot of the kids had made their mind up where they were going to study,” she said.

“This year I’ll be making a really big effort to get around to all the schools to show year 12 kids they don’t have to move away to do university studies.”

She said the centre would have additional services to offer students this year, with a grant allowing the employment of an academic adviser to its campus in Pound St, Grafton.

“We’ve got money for someone to be there 15 hours a week,” Mrs Lamb said.

“He’ll be able to help students with their essay writing and other academic skills.

“All they’ve had up until now is me.”

She said students have been using the centre over the summer break taking advantage of universities new trimester system.

“Students can divide their academic year into trimesters, which includes studying during the time traditionally used for the summer break from November to March,” she said.

“Studying this way can turn a four-year degree into three, which a lot of students like.”

Mrs Lamb said on the administrative side the Clarence CUC had just advertised for two new board members.