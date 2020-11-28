Clarence couple put pedal to metal for mental health

Up to 50 rally cars left Goulburn on Friday, heading for Jindabyne, Canberra, Tumut, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Tumbarumba.

The crews have been busy raising funds for the Beyond Blue organisation as it grapples with the increasing demands upon its services to those depressed, anxious and fearful of the future.

The Clarence Valley will be represented by Chris and Janine Sparks who have been fundraising in the local area for several weeks. A garden party and two raffles, as well as personal donations have helped them raise over $3,500 to support the work of Beyond Blue.

Chris and Janine Sparks prepare to draw the second of two raffles in support of Beyond Blue at Maclean, before leaving for the Beyond Blue (Beyond Bitumen) car rally through the back-roads of southern New South Wales.



Chris and Janine will be driving their 31-year-old Classic Range Rover in the event and expect to cover around 4,000 km before arriving home at Tyndale 10 days after leaving. The couple have committed to personally funding all expenses associated with the rally so that every cent raised can go to Beyond Blue.

They are very keen to emphasise the generosity of the Clarence community in supporting this initiative - and to thank all who have contributed to this appeal - surely testament to the recognition of the chronic need for expanded mental health services in these unprecedented times.