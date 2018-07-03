Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

GROWING: Kate Richardson and Ryan Ashton, who own Cuts on Fitzroy, are expanding their business and offering takeaway coffee.

WHILE the idea of grabbing a coffee while getting your hair cut might sound strange, it's something that sets Cuts on Fitzroy apart from the rest.

Qwned by Kate Richardson and Ryan Ashton, they will finally open a takeaway coffee bar in the hairdressing business they have run for two years.

The couple has been refitting the shop since they bought it, and opening the coffee bar will bring them to the end of the final stage.

"It's gone through three stages,” Ryan said. "Kate always had the idea of doing the coffee but we bought a house and had a child... but Kate kept pushing for it so eventually we did it.”

With a high standard of coffee available in Grafton, Ryan said they wanted to make sure they could offer something a little different, which brought them to a partnership with Hill Roasters from Kungala.

"We wanted to get something as local as possible,” he said.

"I never realised it would be so hard to choose a blend... we went through 10 different types.

"In the end we decided to go with Josh Hill (Hill Roasters) because he knows his coffee inside and out.”

Ryan said they didn't close the

shop while they were doing the renovations.

"The customers have been awesome,” he said.