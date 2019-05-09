Menu
CREATIVE: Artist Julianne Gosper has been involved in the Go Art competition since its inception, the former winner thinks it is a fantastic way to get different artwork out there. Kathryn Lewis
Calling all Clarence creatives for unique competition

9th May 2019 8:00 AM

JULIANNE Gosper has a shed filled with artwork, ready for show in the only high school run art competition in the Valley, open to artists of any age or calibre.

The winner of last year's Go Art prize said the competition run by Grafton High School was a fantastic opportunity for local artists to get their work out there.

"I think the writing competition is very good, creative writing is never really thought of in competitions," she said.

Budding artists and writers of any age and ability should apply now for the art competition and young writers awards.

Grafton High School art teacher and Go Art coordinator Cassandra Palmer said the competition was a chance for people who "wouldn't traditionally" go to a gallery to enjoy the creativity.

"We have professional artists, and amateur artists and student artists all in the one place. It is a great chance for students to see high calibre of art," she said.

There are several awards to be won including the Lewis Ellem Most Outstanding Artwork with a $1000 prize up for grabs.

The people's choice awards, principal's choice and packers prize all also carry cash prizes.

Now in its seventh year, Go Art Exhibition will be held on June 8-10, entries close June 3, for more information visit goartprize.com.

