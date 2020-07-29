Clarence cricket season right around the corner

A close call for South Services batsman Luke Sullivan in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League major semi-final against GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on March 14, 2020.

A close call for South Services batsman Luke Sullivan in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League major semi-final against GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on March 14, 2020.

WINTER sports finally got underway over the past few weeks, but the cricket season is fast approaching as annual general meetings start to take place.

Lower Clarence Cricket Association gathered for its AGM on July 1 and now it's Clarence River Cricket Association's turn, meeting at the Grafton District Services Club on August 6.

The 2019/2020 season was one full of disaster and disruption as bushfires, floods and COVID-19 left cricketers across both associations frustrated.

Brothers Clocktower opening batsman Kallen Lawrence edges and turns to realise his fate as he departs for 73 in the 81st over against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn/GDSC Easts in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League minor semi-final match at McKittrick Park on March 15, 2020.

The Clarence Valley sporting community has worked tirelessly to get winter sports up and running, but some, including Group 2 senior rugby league, were unsuccessful.

CRCA and LCCA will likely be in a much better situation come mid-October, but a cross-code agreement has eased their minds with winter sport set to finish by October 11.

Many were hoping the threat of COVID-19 would be gone by this stage but it is clear that a COVID Safety Plan will be one of the talking points at the upcoming CRCA AGM.

As a sport with much less contact, cricket is set to be able to continue moving forward but new rules such a ban on the use of saliva on the ball will certainly change the game.