Clarence cricketer gets brush with Baggy Greens

STAR POWER: Zak Honeybrook has rubbed shoulders with the Australian team before, earlier this year facing pace attack Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
STAR POWER: Zak Honeybrook has rubbed shoulders with the Australian team before, earlier this year facing pace attack Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Contributed

CRICKET: Former Lower Clarence cricketer Zak Honeybrook has realised a childhood dream to take one of the Australian Test team's prized scalps.

Honeybrook got a rare inside look at the Baggy Greens and their lead up work ahead of today's first Ashes Test when he bowled to the team in a net session at The Gabba on Tuesday.

Honeybrook was part of the Queensland Under 19s bowling unit who helped alleviate the pressure on the Australian seam attack during the batting session.

And he got to cap off his experience with a dream ball that took Peter Handscomb's leg stump out of play.

But it was a special moment the 18-year-old was trying not to crow about.

"I clean bowled him, it was just a good leg stump yorker and he threw the ball back and told me it was a 'good nut',” Honeybrook said.

"It was awesome to get him out, but with that much media and cameras around the cricket nets you didn't want to spray him.

"I wanted to tell him the sheds were the other way, get on your bike son, but I just thanked him and went back to my mark.”

Handscomb was just one of the Aussie batsmen Honeybrook came up against with only Dave Warner missing out on the Maclean boy's barrage.

"I bowled to (captain Steve) Smith, Shaun Marsh, Cam Bancroft and Tim Paine as well,” he said. "Bowling to Smithy was pretty good, but I reckon Paine was better.

"I just liked the way he was playing his shots, you could tell he was feeling it.

"He has a job to do to cement himself as the Aussie's long-term keeper, and you can tell he is working to that.”

Honeybrook said it was a priceless experience as a young quick, with most of the Aussie batsmen giving him tips on his bowling.

"It's right up there with my best experiences.”

