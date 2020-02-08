Clarence cricketers experiencing shortest season in years

Harwood batsman Mark Ensbey comes from the field as Northern Districts players race to put the covers on the pitch for a rain delay in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League round six match between Harwood and Northern Districts at High Street Playing Fields in Woolgoolga on Saturday, 30th November, 2019. Photo: Bill North

CRICKET :Clarence Valley cricketers are suffering one of the worst seasons for game cancellations in years after another round was washed out this weekend.

Holding the highest total of missed games for the season is Clarence River Cricket Association, who have called off five of a possible 15 days of play due to rain or bushfire smoke.

Lower Clarence Cricket Association follow close behind them after sitting out four of 14 rounds for the season and North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League have missed three of 14 days play.

The last time CRCA played a full season without any cancellations was in 2016/17 before missing four of 24 games the following year.

2018/19 proved to be smooth sailing for all three associations with a combined total of just five games missed between them.

A customary sight, the first game for the season across all three top flight competitions this year was rained out before the summer heat kicked in.

While some match cancellations during last year’s bushfires frustrated some members of the cricket community, associations acted on the advice of Cricket NSW and handled the situation to the best interest of players’ health and safety.

The fickle nature of cricket and the environment it must be played in can be difficult, but it makes the games played more enjoyable when they come.

With more rain expected over the coming weeks, we could still see one of the shortest seasons yet but let’s hope we don't miss too many more.