Anthony Don has been a prolific try-scorer for the Gold Coast Titans, currently sitting equal leading try-scorer with David Mead.
Rugby League

Clarence crowd favourite back in the top tier

Matthew Elkerton
by
21st Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Anthony Don has only spent one week in the wilderness before being called back to help the Gold Coast Titans rebound.

The Titans were wayward in their season opener against Canberra Raiders, struggling to contend with the heavy deluge at Cbus Super Stadium.

Don, 31, had been overlooked for the clash in favour of young upstarts Brenko Lee and Phillip Sami, a decision he had come to terms with.

While the Titans could not seem to find the tryline in their 21-0 loss, Don had no such worries with feeder club Burleigh Bears in the Intrust Super Cup, crossing the stripe twice in the Bears' second-round mauling of Ipswich Jets.

It was a sweet homecoming for Don, who had broken into the NRL after starring for the Bears in the Queensland Cup throughout 2013.

The efforts of Don did not go unnoticed, with the 'cult hero' winger brought back into the top grade by coach Garth Brennan for the Titans' clash against Cronulla Sharks.

Grafton Daily Examiner

