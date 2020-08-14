CLARENCE CUTEST BUB: Who is the winner?

WE ASKED you to tell us who was the Clarence Valley’s cutest baby, and you didn’t disappoint.

With 32 gorgeous bubs to choose from, it was a tight tussle for the title.

With almost 500 votes, it was a close race, but in the end there can only be one winner.

And the winner is:

Alexis Welch, 9 weeks old – winner of Clarence Cutest Baby.

Alexis Welch!

Nine-week-old Alexis is the daughter of Lauren and Luke Welch.

In their submission, they said they didn’t want to give a reason why she should win because there is also a lot of other beautiful babies here.

“She is 1 of our 2 little gems in our life and we would really love the chance to win a photo shoot with one of your photographers,” their submission to The Daily Examiner Facebook page said.

Congratulations to Alexis! She will receive a photo shoot with Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan including pictures and a framed image.

Keep an eye out for more chances to win photoshoots for your family through our Facebook page, or in The Daily Examiner.