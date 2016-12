The under 8 jazz troupe at the Studio 1 Dance Academy concert

The costumes are done, the props ready and the steps learnt.

It's time for the students of the dance schools in the Clarence Valley to show their stuff as part of their end of year concert.

We've collated a selection of images from each of the five concerts so far to give you a taste of the huge talent that's in the Clarence Valley.

Ashley Albert Performing Arts

Photos View Photo Gallery

Clarence River Dance Academy

Photos View Photo Gallery

Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre

Photos View Photo Gallery

Studio 1 Dance Academy

Photos View Photo Gallery

Willis Dance Studio