Clarence eco-duo make their voices heard

TWO prominent voices in the Lower Clarence Community have given their opinion on local environmental issues in a plea to take action.

Hayley Talbot talks of her experience on the Clarence River, and the eternal vigilance required to keep it safe from contamination and other man-made interference.

While regular columnist Will Elrick, talks of his experience at being invited to a climate-change conference in New York, and despairs at why Australia isn't part of the world-wide trend to address the issues.

Their words are below.

Hayley Talbot - Learning the history of our river to keep it flowing for the future

IN 2017 I solo kayaked the Clarence River from its source near Stanthorpe in the Great Dividing Range to where it empties into the sea of my lifelong home at Yamba. A couple of months ago I tried to do it again, and I couldn't. It won't surprise you to hear, that there's just no water in the river.

Around the same time I learned there were 18 exploratory mining licences active in our headwaters and that drilling quietly begun some 18 months ago.

I also learned that there was at least one serious environmental breach of one of these licences, resulting in a stop work order and a $300,000 fine.

I also learned that talks of damming our headwaters had been revived by western municipalities. When I heard these things, I wanted to find out more.

I caught up with my childhood friend and lifelong valley local, ex world championship tour surfer turned high-performance coach and Patagonia ambassador Daniel Ross, and together we set out to learn more about these potential threats to our home.

We went on a journey upriver to the source of the Clarence, all around the proposed mining areas, speaking to indigenous Elders and locals all along the river, to see these issues through their eyes.

We learned of the fish kills associated with mining from the old copper mine at Cangai, how the Eastern Cod (which only exists in two places in the world - the Clarence and Richmond River catchments) was nearly completely wiped out by these practices. We learned how it was nursed back from the brink to enjoying a thriving population today, and we struggled to understand why consideration would be given to returning to these practices on an even broader scale. We perceived first-hand the proximity of these sites, on these incredibly steep ridge lines, angling down to the river and its tributaries, and failed to comprehend how mining could possibly be achieved safely.

The more we learn, the keener we are to understand the future plans for our valley, and the safest and best solutions for its strategic management so its splendours can be enjoyed for generations to come.

We are strongly of the heart that the risks from mining along the Clarence, the lifeblood of our valley, are too impossibly high to take, and that these risks cannot fit the profile of a healthy future.

If you agree, the Clarence Catchment Alliance is hosting a petition that our State MP Chris Gulaptis has said he will table in parliament if 10,000 signatures are garnered. The petition is available to sign in local businesses all across the Valley, or available online to download, print, sign, and return to the address on the petition

Will Elrick - A sobering reality

Will Elrick at the UN Climate Summit in New York.

I WAS privileged to have been invited by the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition to attend the UN Climate Summit, September 22, 2019 so that I could be a part of talks from industry and governments around the world. The session I attended was, "Accelerating Ambitious Carbon Pricing”, where the focus of the discussions was on carbon pricing and how to navigate through a world and economy that is dealing with rapidly changing climate. The challenge is how to help countries mitigate the effects of climate change, while still being able to maintain a strong economy.

The aim was to bring leaders in different industries together and discuss what is happening within climate change mitigation and see what other governments and industries are currently doing in this space. As a result, delegates can bring this knowledge to their own governments and industry in order to create similar projects, knowledge and understanding.

The meeting was attended by just 100 delegates and primarily comprised of industry and government representatives. Representing industry was Atlassian (technology industry); Shell (oil, gas, petrol industry); and a representative of the International Steel Industry. Governments and heads of state also attended the meeting, with Nigeria, South Africa, Portugal, Finland and Canada often leading the conversation.

There was a consensus on the urgency to mitigate the climate crisis and that is crucial for all industries and governments to start to work through it. From my perspective, what was most inspiring was to see representatives of the fossil fuel industry on board that are starting to do their part for the future. These industries are now divesting from fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy, which is really inspiring.

European countries such as Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium and Greece are all transforming their economies to focus on a carbon neutral economy. They are also working towards transforming their agricultural industry, making a more regenerative industry by using a lot of agroecological principles and adapting them into their farms and practices.

Listening to all these inspiring stories from countries that have amazingly successful programs was inspiring, then at the same time, it filled me with a level of concern. I was faced with the cold fact that Australia simply isn't in the same playing field. Suffice to say, Australia actually has many specialists in this area who are leaders in their field; however, there is a huge divisive culture happening at all levels in regards to "Is climate change really happening?”, which is very troubling.

As a result, Australia is lagging behind the rest of the world, when we could be a leader.

Over recent years, we are:

Seeing rivers that have flowed water for millennium completely dry up;

Experiencing fires in areas that have never before had extreme fires, especially during seasons such as winter and early spring;

Seeing weather patterns that are unprecedented, with extreme droughts;

Watching desertification (desert creation) rates explode;

Literally reducing (and in a lot of cases stopping) the country's capacity to grow food.

These are facts.

Total madness ... isn't it?

And whether you believe in climate change or not, you simply can't ignore the fact of what is happening in our own backyard. We, as humans, have the knowledge and skills to counteract these changes. So my question is, why aren't we?

Ground truthing and when we look at what is happening objectively... yes, objectively, we can own and take responsibility of the situation at hand and do something about it. These are facts we simply cannot ignore any more.

Please - if you disagree with me, do some research and prove me wrong. Because right now we need to start owning the situation and do something about it.

Australia, we are in trouble...

There are amazing minds and incredible people around the world doing great things and they have solutions that we can implement now. I'll reiterate, Australia ALSO has incredible minds with the right skills - it's just that their hands are tied. We just need to apply them on a greater scale, get over our differences, own what is happening, roll our sleeves up and get to work.

The future needs us.