Clarence firefighters repaying the favour

RFS, NSW Fire and Rescue, NPWS officers and local residents fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil on the Princes Highway between Batemans Bay and Ulladulla south of Sydney, Tuesday, December, 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

WITH NSW again declared in a state of emergency, Clarence Valley firefighters will be on hand to assist the bushfire efforts in southern NSW, which is forecast to experience catastrophic fire danger over the weekend.

Repaying the favour to their south coast Rural Fire Service colleagues who helped fight fires in the Clarence Valley last year, a strike team of nine RFS Clarence Valley District volunteers and three tankers travelled south to Newcastle last night along with other North Coast crews to be deployed where needed in the coming days.

“We have deployed some crews and three tankers to assist in the firefighting efforts in the south of the state to return the favour to those crews that helped us last year,” RFS Clarence Valley District Superintendent Stuart Watts said.

The RFS teams follow a deployment made by Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton and South Grafton on New Year’s Day, with another strike team of four FRNSW firefighters to fly south on Sunday.

Supt Watts said while resources had been sent to assist the firefighting efforts to the south, a high fire danger was expected in the Clarence Valley over the coming days.

Temperatures in Grafton are expected to hit 36C today and 37C tomorrow, and north to north-easterly winds will elevate the fire danger in the region. A total fire ban has been declared for NSW that will be in effect until midnight on Saturday.

“We will be better off than our counterparts on the south coast, but by all means we will have some hot weather over the weekend and that will increase the bushfire danger rating,” Supt Watts said.

“In terms of fires we’re at a stage of having all our fires in the area contained at this point in time. Given the weather that’s forecast though it doesn’t take much for fires to break containment and start running through the landscape and we don’t want that.”

With a Clarence Valley RFS strike team heading south, Supt Watts said further assistance might be provided in the coming weeks, depending on the local situation.

Supt Watts urged the public to report any unattended fires to triple-0 and to heed the conditions of the total fire ban while it was in place.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons requested the declaration of a state of emergency yesterday ahead of extremely hot conditions with more than 100 fires currently raging across the state.

The state of emergency will be active for seven days from yesterday.