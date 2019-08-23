CLARENCE FIRES: ‘It does have the potential to break those lines’

CREWS are keeping a close eye on a bushfire burning to the west of Grafton with hot and windy weather conditions expected today prompting a very high fire danger rating.

"With temperatures of around 35C, low humidity and wind in the afternoon, it does cause some concern for us," Clarence Valley RFS district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said.

"It's a stark contrast this time last year to this year, but none-the-less, we still have bushfires and fires that can occur on days like this, so today is not the day to be burning large piles of timber, especially with permits suspended."

On Saturday afternoon, fire crews responded to a triple-0 call at Jackys Creek, Waterview Heights.

"It was a very remote fire that we believe was caused by lightning due to storms moving through the area; This was confirmed by our lightning data," Supt Watts said.

"The local brigade was out there over the weekend to work out a containment strategy.

Jackys Creek Fire has burnt 267 hectares as of November 5, 2020 NSW RFS

"By Monday, we deployed our remote area firefighting team. They walked into a fair bit of the area on food using hand tools to clear it out, followed by aircraft support."

Supt Watts said the collaboration of ground and air support resulted in a successful containment

"They all did a fantastic job," he said.

"We're quietly confident it will remain behind containment lines, but are aware that with today's weather conditions, it does have the potential to break those lines."

The Jackys Creek fire is currently just under 270 hectares in size.