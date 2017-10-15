CLARENCE+: From Maclean to the main stadium

SANDWICHED between Grafton and the Clarence Coast, the riverside town of Maclean has gloried for nearly a century in producing rugby league players who have left the region looking to make it in the big time.

Since Sydney scouts discovered Joe 'Chimpy' Busch in 1926 playing barefoot in the centres on Harwood Island, who two years later was playing halfback for Australia, many have taken their shot at glory then settled back into life on the farm, fishing or working a job and bringing up their families.

But for two, Brian Smith and Nathan Brown, their rugby league journeys took a detour into coaching and followed remarkably similar paths, which have crossed from time to time and taken them around the world.

BACK IN THE DAY: NRL coaches (from left) Neil Henry, Brian Smith and Nathan Brown at a fans day at ANZ Stadium. PORTEOUS GREGG

So what was it about growing up in Maclean that inspired these two men, 21 years apart, to have a love of a sport that would dominate their lives?

The answer for both is rugby league loving dads, who gave them every chance to follow their passion.

Brian's dad Theo Smith played for Lower Clarence and by the time his oldest son was old enough to kick around a footy in the late 1950s, had moved into club administration while running dairy farms, first at Southgate and then Cowper.

There was no organised rugby league for the young Brian growing up on the farm, but that had no impact on his love of the game and ability to wear out footballs playing make-up games with his brother Des and kids from neighbouring farms.

"There was no junior league then was my recollection," Brian said. "We just played at school while at Cowper.

"But somehow with Dad he managed to get Mum to handle the milking of a Sunday afternoon, or get it started at least, and Dad would take me to the footy sometimes in Grafton.

"In fact there was a team in Ulmarra that was close and quite a few times we went to watch Lower in Maclean when the ground was behind the old picture theatre where the car park is.

"That was my link, through school, watching as an infatuated schoolboy."

ABOVE: Nathan Brown tackles Darren Lockyer during the Brisbane v St George-Illawarra Dragons NRL game. KAPERNICK DAVID

In the late 1980s a young Nathan Brown was learning to love the game via his dad, the Clarence Valley league legend John Brown.

Even though Nathan's dad suspected his son might be too small and slow for the sport and wanted him to play soccer, he backed him right up to the time he placed him on a bus to Sydney for a trial with St George - where Brian Smith was the coach.

"I was quite lucky I had my dad, who was well known in footy," Nathan said. "Dad was always focused on discipline."

But he said it was also a sheer love of the game that gave his career the most impetus.

"I don't know what it was really, we just all loved playing," he said. "If we played on Saturday morning, we'd be playing Saturday arvo down the park.

"If we played Saturday afternoon, we'd find a pick-up game on Sunday.

"We'd get down to the old ovals at the back of the hospital at Maclean on the days when it was real wet and we'd sneak on there on the days they were closed so we'd all play as well.

"All those games of touch, all those games at school and then playing at the weekend together. You can't underestimate what playing together as mates did for us all as players."

RIGHT: Brian Smith runs out for St George in 1974. SUPPLIED

Brian's serious playing career didn't start until he came to Maclean High School, when he was able to start playing for the school in the weight division competition.

But it was a family move in his late teens to Casino and playing under-18s under the eye of a tough old-school prop Max Casey, which was his first break.

"Casino was the hub of rugby league at that time in the North Coast area," Brian recalled.

"I walked into footy heaven there. It was unbelievable. I had some really good teams I played in at school and on the weekend.

"That was the first of many lucky breaks that I had."

Modern league fans familiar with talent spotting and sports academies would recognise Nathan's transition from schoolboy footballer to the big league.

"If you wanted to do any good you had to make sacrifices and train hard and then with our school footy and through that we came into contact with Brian Battese at the Gold Coast Academy," Nathan said.

"Brian Battese put a bit of extra time into us kids from Maclean and played a part with helping with our diets and training. He was the first person outside my dad that helped me with what it takes to get to Sydney."

Nathan's other fond memory of school football was winning The Daily Examiner Shield in 1991.

"The Daily Examiner Shield was a big thing for kids playing footy at school," he said.

"Back then Maclean High had the good run in Sydney and played the final in Sydney at Parramatta Stadium a couple of years before it, so school footy was a pretty big thing then in Maclean in particular."

"The Daily Examiner Shield used to get decent sort of crowds and the school footy was quite a big thing to take part in and we all really enjoyed it."

LEFT: Philip Walsh presents Nathan Brown with the Player of the Series and Player of the Final trophies for the 1991 Daily Examiner Shield schoolboy rugby league competition after Maclean High's victory. Daily Examiner archives

About the same time legendary St George talent scout Max Ninness was telling Brian all about the young player, he was looking at in Maclean, along with names like Gorden Tallis and Anthony Mundine.

"The real guru at the time at St George was a guy called Max Ninness, who was recruiting all these good young players from country areas," Brian said.

"Max knew he was going to be good enough, but I didn't.

"Brownie was all class and after a pretty brief apprenticeship really, he was a kingpin in our under-19s team at the Dragons and played in the grand final as well."

Brian likened him to Parramatta legend Peter Sterling as a thinking footballer.

"He was much like Peter Sterling where he wasn't the greatest of physical players. But he was very footy aware and a walking encyclopaedia," Brian said.

Nathan has nothing but good memories of his coach.

"You talk to anyone who got coached by Brian Smith in the '90s and they'll tell you he taught you a lot about rugby league and how to do the basics of the game and the importance of the basics of the game," Nathan said.

"A lot of people look at not him winning the comp but that sometimes takes away from all the good Brian did and all the careers he saved.

"There was no player Brian Smith had that didn't leave Brian Smith a better player."

LEFT: A happy coach, Brian Smith with Jeff Hardy after a St George victory in the 1995 Winfield Cup competition. PRIESTLEY SANDRA

Brian and Nathan made the transition from playing to coaching in their 20s, but for different reasons.

For Brian it started very early after one of rugby league's early attempts at a form of salary capping forced St George to drop its imports.

He said St George was forced to drop a number of players not from its district from 35 to 13.

Legendary St George boss Frank Facer arranged for Brian to get a start at Souths, but he was already starting to think coaching might be where his future lay.

"By that time I'd worked out two things really," he said.

"Myself and some other people who helped me realised I was never going to be a top line footy player but I'd started teaching by then and I found I had a passion for coaching."

ABOVE: Nervous wait for then St George coach Nathan Brown during a game at Aussie Stadium. PORTEOUS GREGG

Nathan's body and the St George medical staff made the decision for him when a persistent neck injury forced him from the playing field for good.

"It ended a fair bit quicker than what I hoped," he said.

"But when I sit back and look at it, if someone had said to me when I left Maclean and the old man put me on the bus near the bottom pub with a couple of hundred bucks and said 'down you go and do your best', that I was going to play three grand finals and hold a spot in first grade for nine or so years, I probably would have took it then."

You can't leave a discussion of the careers of Brian and Nathan without mentioning their grand final records.

It's ironic they both got their starts in Sydney football at St George, the club famous for winning 11 consecutive premierships from 1955 to 1966.

Brian recalls playing in the grand final for St George reserve grade in 1973, the year of the brutal Manly victory over Tommy Bishop's Cronulla Sharks in first grade.

"We played Manly as well and they had internationals playing in that grade as well," he said. "They were a powerful club and they beat us on the day. It was the beginning of my grand final days that all ended in losses."

Sydney Roosters pre-season training at Moore Park. New Coach Brian Smith. PLACE ALAN

Well, not quite. Brian has one sweet grand final memory with South Sydney's under-23s.

"So we won the premiership with Mario Fenech and Craig Coleman," he said. "They were the two most outstanding guys who went on to have fantastic careers at Souths. It was a really wonderful experience and lit the coaching fire in me."

Nathan shared one of Brian's grand final disappointments against the Brisbane Broncos in 1993.

"I played in one of Brian's sides that played the Broncos and the Broncos had 13 or 14 players that were Origin players and we had one Origin player," he said.

And Nathan said when the Eels famously walked into the Knights and Andrew Johns' ambush, they were up against a star-studded outfit.

"I know Parra started favourites, but when you look at the players going player for player, you've got Buderus and Gidley and John and Robbie O'Davis and these sorts of players," he said.

"He generally had sides that weren't as talented as the other sides. But he could get them together and get them to take part in grand finals. So it was still a great achievement to get them there."

Brian's desire to build up clubs is an attitude Nathan has taken on board in his current role at the Newcastle Knights.

"If you look where this club was at with the salary cap you weren't going to be able to take too much note of the win-loss record in the first two years or you certainly wouldn't come to the Knights," he said.

"She was a long-term project and the first 18 months to two years was always going to be the hardest and as I said we've come out of the worst part of it."

While Nathan works on the daily grind of coaching in the NRL, Brian has gone through that phase to the point where he is more coaching guru or rugby league Zen master, just a phone call away from coaches in need.

"I've helped out England and had a contract at Sydney uni to help them get up and running after they'd been out for a while," he said.

Brian said he'd also been to Serbia and was helping out with rugby league in Thailand and was preparing to help New Zealand and the USA in the last World Cup until his son's last-minute marriage plans forced him to pull the pin.

And the Clarence Valley is still important to both of them.

Brian's parents Theo and Clarrice still live in Maclean, as does his brother Des, and he has a sister at Angourie.

"In the past few weeks I've moved to Evans Head," he said. "I remember the beaches there very fondly from days as a teenager in Casino."

Nathan admits he doesn't get home as often as he would like now, but not through choice.

Dad lives in Yamba and mum's at Woolgoolga," he said.

"A lot of my best mates are the ones who won the under-18 grand final against Woodlawn College a lot of years ago now.

"We don't get up there as much as we'd like, but when we get together we have a great time and nothing changes."