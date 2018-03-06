Clarence gets a good soaking, but for how long?

WET WEEK: Weather forecasters predict summer will end with rain on the Southern Downs.

THE heavens have opened and the Clarence Valley is soaking it up nicely. But just how long are we going to enjoy this cool weather?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, we're in for a week of wet weather with Wednesday expected to bring the most rain.

All around the Clarence Valley today, this steady rain is expected to continue throughout with a maximum temperature of the mid-to-low 20s. Tomorrow's rain is predicted for 3 to 10mm, however, we can enjoy the cooler temperatures with a maximum of 26. Much the same can be said for Thursday and Friday with maximum temperatures of 25.

Wednesday should be the wet winner this week with an expected 3 to 10mm of rain. However, things are looking to clear up by Sunday as the temperatures start to creep and the rain starts to slow down.

So, prepare yourselves for Monday as it's looking like a hot, humid day with a maximum temperature of 29 and only a 30 percent chance of rain.

GRAFTON

Today: Max 23, winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Wednesday: Max 26, 3-10mm, winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning.

Thursday: Max 25, 0-1mm, winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h.

Friday: Max 26, 0.0.4mm, winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h.

Saturday: Max 16, 2-6mm, 70% chance of rain

Sunday: Max 27, 1-3mm, 60% chance of rain

Monday: Max 29, 0-1mm, 30% chance of rain

YAMBA

Today: Max 25, winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Wednesday: Max 25, 3-10mm, winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning.

Thursday: Max 24, 0-2mm, winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h.

Friday: Max 25, 1-6mm, winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h.

Saturday: Max 26, 3-8mm, 80% chance of rain.

Sunday: Max 26, 1-4mm, 60% chance of rain.

Monday: Max 27, 0-1mm, 40% chance of rain.