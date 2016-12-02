37°
Sport

Clarence girls finish on high note at Nationals

Matthew Elkerton | 2nd Dec 2016 8:00 AM Updated: 3:15 PM
Carly Leeson batting for NSW Metro.
Carly Leeson batting for NSW Metro. Brody Grogan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRICKET: The Clarence's female cricketing stocks appear to be in good hands with the Valley strongly represented at the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart last week.

Harwood's Carly Leeson batted number three and was captain in two of the eight matches for the victorious NSW Metro side, who defeated Cricket Australia XII in the grand final played on Tuesday.

The win was Leeson's fourth National Championship title in five attempts and has set her up nicely ahead of her maiden tilt for the Sydney Sixers in the upcoming WBBL T20 league.

 

Carly Leeson (front row, 2nd from right) was part of the victorious NSW Metro at the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart, winning her fourth national title in five years.
Carly Leeson (front row, 2nd from right) was part of the victorious NSW Metro at the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart, winning her fourth national title in five years. Brody Grogan

Meanwhile, Westlawn's Amy Riddell captained ACT/Country NSW to third place for a second year in a row.

For Riddell it was a gutting experience after her side had easily dismantled grand finalists Cricket Australia XII earlier in the tournament only to miss out on a final berth on bonus points.

"We had a disappointing loss against Victoria that we needed to take points away from," she said. "That just put us on the back foot.

"We were still stoked to get third spot after only getting three days before the competition as a full team.

"It was a great effort by all the girls and they should be proud of the result."

Riddell captained the representative side and while at times it posed a few headaches for the 18-year-old it was an opportunity she was happy to jump at.

"It can be quite difficult because you are thinking about 100 different things at once," she said, "There are also girls from all different areas who all have different ideas but sometimes you need to just go with what is best for the team."

For Riddell it was her last chance to play in the national tournament and she was gracious for an opportunity to represent her State for the past four years.

NSW Metro's Carly Leeson unleashes on a ball during the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart.
NSW Metro's Carly Leeson unleashes on a ball during the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart. Brody Grogan

For Leeson the tournament provided a launch pad for her future endeavours this summer and after a couple of handy knocks, including a 77 against Victoria, the teen looks in form for the WBBL.

"It is good to add another result like that to my belt," she said. "It was not as good performance wise as I would have liked but at the end of the day the team won and that is all that matters.

"Our openers did most of the work so I really didn't get an opportunity to bat for long times."

Leeson's efforts for NSW Metro have been rewarded with further selection in the Under 18 Cricket Australia Talent Squad, an elite training group that will spend time honing their skills under former Southern Star Cathryn Fitzpatrick at the Bupa National Cricket Centre next year.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  amy riddell carly leeson girls cricket junior cricket national titles

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

IF you want to experience the pure heat of the start of Queensland's scorching weather, you can't go past Birdsville.

Council faces its fiscal reality

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons.

No job loss promise earns approval of council workers' union

Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

The Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Group are holding a Christmas fishing event at Memorial Park.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

GALLERY: Success for DEX at media awards

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan receives the award for photographer of the year at the 2016 ARM Readership awards

Highly skilled DEX photographer's craft recognised at annual awards

Local Partners

Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

FULL details on Jimmy Barnes concert, the intimate show from Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, the Aladdin Musical at the Criterion Theatre and so much more.

Exhibition celebrates diversity in explosion of colour

The CRANES Diversity of Colour exhibition which opened in Grafton this week.

Diversity Of Colour Art Exhibition runs until December 10

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Audience in for a rare treat from husband and wife duo

Husband and wife Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are playing at home this weekend for an intimate gig at the Pelican Playhouse.

"We love playing these up close and personal acoustic shows”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

MILA Kunis has reportedly given birth to her and Ashton Kutcher's second child.

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Audience in for a rare treat from husband and wife duo

Husband and wife Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are playing at home this weekend for an intimate gig at the Pelican Playhouse.

"We love playing these up close and personal acoustic shows”

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $455,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Lots 67 - 850.9m2

Lot 67 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Corner block with North aspect, two street frontages, $155,000

Corner block with North aspect, two street frontages,

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $320,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

VIEW THE PLATYPUS FROM YOUR BACK DECK AS YOU FATTEN CATTLE OR CROP AT THE FRONT

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 FASTRAK

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

NEW PRICE!

Unit 31/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 1 $549,000

This well appointed two bedroom apartment is located on the second level. Take in the stunning ocean views from the open plan living and dining areas which open...

CENTRALLY LOCATED MODERN APARTMENT!

6/25 Coldstream Street, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 2 $625,000

Here's a fantastic opportunity to purchase an ultra modern, architecturally designed, 2 storey, 3 bedroom villa right in the heart of the CBD of Yamba! This hidden...

PANORAMIC VIEWS TO DIE FOR!

Unit 1/12 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 1 $590,000

With uninterrupted panoramic views across Pippi Beach and the Pacific Ocean, this top floor apartment is just made for relaxed beachside living! This property is...

THE BIGGER THE BETTER!

Lot 2/59 Sullivans Lane, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Want a bit of space and peace & quiet? We proudly bring ... $450,000

Want a bit of space and peace & quiet? We proudly bring this 5,492m² block to the market, including a large, 3 bay shed! Here is your chance to own this parcel...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!