Clarence girls finish on high note at Nationals

CRICKET: The Clarence's female cricketing stocks appear to be in good hands with the Valley strongly represented at the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart last week.

Harwood's Carly Leeson batted number three and was captain in two of the eight matches for the victorious NSW Metro side, who defeated Cricket Australia XII in the grand final played on Tuesday.

The win was Leeson's fourth National Championship title in five attempts and has set her up nicely ahead of her maiden tilt for the Sydney Sixers in the upcoming WBBL T20 league.

Carly Leeson (front row, 2nd from right) was part of the victorious NSW Metro at the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart, winning her fourth national title in five years. Brody Grogan

Meanwhile, Westlawn's Amy Riddell captained ACT/Country NSW to third place for a second year in a row.

For Riddell it was a gutting experience after her side had easily dismantled grand finalists Cricket Australia XII earlier in the tournament only to miss out on a final berth on bonus points.

"We had a disappointing loss against Victoria that we needed to take points away from," she said. "That just put us on the back foot.

"We were still stoked to get third spot after only getting three days before the competition as a full team.

"It was a great effort by all the girls and they should be proud of the result."

Riddell captained the representative side and while at times it posed a few headaches for the 18-year-old it was an opportunity she was happy to jump at.

"It can be quite difficult because you are thinking about 100 different things at once," she said, "There are also girls from all different areas who all have different ideas but sometimes you need to just go with what is best for the team."

For Riddell it was her last chance to play in the national tournament and she was gracious for an opportunity to represent her State for the past four years.

NSW Metro's Carly Leeson unleashes on a ball during the Cricket Australia Under 18 Female National Championships in Hobart. Brody Grogan

For Leeson the tournament provided a launch pad for her future endeavours this summer and after a couple of handy knocks, including a 77 against Victoria, the teen looks in form for the WBBL.

"It is good to add another result like that to my belt," she said. "It was not as good performance wise as I would have liked but at the end of the day the team won and that is all that matters.

"Our openers did most of the work so I really didn't get an opportunity to bat for long times."

Leeson's efforts for NSW Metro have been rewarded with further selection in the Under 18 Cricket Australia Talent Squad, an elite training group that will spend time honing their skills under former Southern Star Cathryn Fitzpatrick at the Bupa National Cricket Centre next year.