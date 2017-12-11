Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Clarence girls make another step toward AFL dreams

ROARING TIGERS: Lily Doyle and Georgia Breward selected in the State Academy Squad.
ROARING TIGERS: Lily Doyle and Georgia Breward selected in the State Academy Squad. Adam Hourigan

AUSSIE RULES: The North Coast is rapidly emerging as a breeding ground for talented female footy players, and the Clarence Valley is not missing out on the spoils.

Five North Coast juniors were named in the 2018 NSW/ACT Youth Girls Academy including three of the Grafton Tigers brightest stars.

The Youth Girls State Academy program is an initiative catering to the most talented 17 and 18 year old girls and will lead into state team selection to compete at the Youth Girls' national championships in 2018.

Leading the way for the locals are Grafton Tigers duo Georgia Breward (17) and Lilly Doyle (16). Both played for NSW/ACT at the national championships in 2017, with Breward gaining All-Australian squad selection in what was her second season in the state team.

Breward and Doyle will be joined in the squad by Tigers teammate Jordan Speechley, who relocated to Grafton from Darwin at the start of the 2017 season. Jordie played for six seasons in Darwin and instantly marked herself as a player to watch, going on to be the captain of the North Coast Force representative team.

Grafton Tigers junior Jordan Speechley will step up into the AFL North Coast womens team to play against Ballina Bombers today.
Grafton Tigers junior Jordan Speechley will step up into the AFL North Coast womens team to play against Ballina Bombers today. Matthew Elkerton

Fellow North Coast juniors Cassidy Ronalds (Coffs Breakers) and Lizzie Dickson (Macleay Valley Eagles) also made the academy squad after dominant seasons on the AFL North Coast fields. Ronalds was awarded the Nikki Wallace Medal as the league's best and fairest player.

The five players will take part in skills camps in December, January, and March, before playing in the Northern Academy Series to be staged in Coffs Harbour in April 2018. Following that series, the NSW/ACT Youth Girls' team will be selected to compete in the National Championships in mid-2018.

AFL North Coast will have a four-team women's footy competition in 2018.

Topics:  afl afl north coast aussie rules georgia breward grafton tigers jordan speechley lily doyle

Grafton Daily Examiner
SPORTS SHORTS: Local news in bite-sized chunks

SPORTS SHORTS: Local news in bite-sized chunks

From a triple jumper tasting success in Adelaide to a new signing at a Sydney rugby club - this is the news doing the rounds in the Clarence sports world.

YOUR VOTE: Power 30

Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace secured the top 3 spot in the Power 30. Do you agree?

Vote for who you think should have been Number 1

Highway closed after crash near Maclean

Emergency services on scene

LOOK: New Harwood Bridge reaches new milestone

The first U beam being placed on the new Harwood bridge.

Largest bridge pieces start install on crossing

Local Partners

Bear rampage set for greyhound track

Bob Merillo's lone bandit Bokarm Bear looks the bet of the night on a ten-race program at Grafton Greyhound Racing Track.

Pilley draws first blood at World Championships

Cameron Pilley loads up for a strong backhand shot against teammate and compatriot Ryan Cuskelly.

Yamba squash star blows fellow Australian off the court.

Larkin’s plan to overcome Rio disappointment

Mitch Larkin winner of the 200m backstroke final on day 1 of the Australian Swimming Championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre in Chandler, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mitch Larkin could add the medley to his Commonwealth Games assault