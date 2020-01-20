Clarence go kart crew call for help ahead of ‘Kart Fun Day’

Go Karts racing at a meeting on Mountain View in 2017.

MOTORSPORT:The go-kart community is calling on the Clarence Valley to help with a working bee at the Mountain View course on February 8 ahead of a Kart Fun Day the following weekend.

The working bee will be to install donated seating along the course as well as much- needed maintenance and housekeeping jobs.

“Please come along and spend a few hours helping out,” Graham Merry, president of the Grafton Sporting Car Club, said.

“For karting to continue and grow we need to attract more entrants to events and to kick this off we will be hosting a Kart Fun Day, which is basically an organised practice session, on Sunday, February 16.”

The open day will look to help the club introduce more members to the sport, to join the club and to partake in the high-octane fun at Mountain View.

“The fun day will include a ‘Bring a Mate’ session around lunchtime.

The entry fee for the day is $25, which includes a free sausage sizzle and drink,” Merry said.

He said the working bee will be important in getting the club off to a strong start in 2020 and called upon all existing members to rally together.

“It is important that as many members as possible attend the working bee and hopefully the Fun Day.

“It will be an opportunity to discuss with karting members the future of karting at Grafton; in particular retaining the affiliation with Karting Australia or affiliating with Karting NSW,” he said.

Merry is hopeful that karting associations would be on site to further discuss the situation in the hope of more clarity for the future of the sport.

“It is hoped that representatives of both KA and KNSW will be in attendance to explain their positions.”