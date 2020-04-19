Clarence grommets to miss out on Junior Regional Titles

TURNING IT ON: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan finished third in the final of the Woolworths NSW Junior Titles, presented by Ocean and Earth. Picture: Ethan Smith/ Surfing NSW

SURFING :One of the best competitive pathways for regional junior surfers in NSW has been called off for the 2020 season.

Surfing NSW announced its decision to axe the Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Regional Titles, set to include Far North Coast and North Coast legs, earlier this month as travel restrictions began to take hold.

“Due to the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, Surfing NSW and the nine respective regions that cover the NSW coastline have made the collective decision to cancel the 2020 Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Regional Titles,” a Surfing NSW ­spokesperson said in a media release.

“The events were originally scheduled to run from the far south coast right up to the far north coast over the course of April and May.”

Surfing NSW was disappointed to have to make such a difficult decision, leaving ­Clarence Valley shredders looking to follow in Dakoda Walters and Carly Shanahan’s footsteps to wait another year to take on the best in the region.

“The Regional Titles are the starting point and pathway to the Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles, Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles, and Australian Junior Titles,” it said.

While the Junior Regional Titles have been called off, there is still hope for some of the state’s top competitions later in the year.

“At present, the NSW Grommet State Titles and NSW Junior State Titles are still slated to be taking place on the scheduled dates,” they said.

“All competitors will be spoken to via email and provided with alternative arrangements for the events, with further announcements to be made.”

For now, our best surfers will look to use the extra time to work on training.

For any additional questions, contact Surfing NSW on info@surfingnsw.com.au or 9349 7055.