Clarence growing from apology

LOOKING FORWARD: Tyreece Daley takes a rest on the stage at Market Square after dancing with "Us Mob" at the Sorry Day event held in Grafton. Adam Hourigan Photography

TEN years on from Kevin Rudd's historic apology to the Stolen Generations, the Clarence Valley community are continuing to look forward.

"I still think there's a long way to go, I don't think the message is out there strong enough, but Grafton is definitely growing from it; we've got a strong cultural community here,” Mun Mun Cavanagh said.

The Clarence Valley Healing Centre in conjunction with Social Futures yesterday held a celebration at Market Square, Grafton which included a performance by the Us Mob Balun Ngahriga dance group, a welcome by Uncle Roger Duroux and prayer sung by Uncle Magpie.

"For me, today is about getting together and acknowledging the message of the Stolen generation so celebrating the youth that are still here today and the culture that is still strong,” Ms Cavanagh said.

"It's also a chance to pay homage to our ancestors and our elders that fought so hard for us to be here.”

A small leaf lilli pilli tree was planted beside the stage at Market Square as part of the remembrance of the Stolen Generation.