Clarence has lucky escape from Cyclone Debbie

FAST FLOW: Emergency Services rescue a man from the centre of Lismore after heavy flooding engulfed the CBD when the levee wall was overtopped.

THE SES is monitoring more than 175 people cut off by floodwater in the Coutts Crossing area, but the feeling is the region has dodged the Cyclone Debbie bullet.

Clarence /Nambucca SES unit controller Caroline Ortel said that by yesterday excess personnel drafted into the Clarence had been sent north to help out in Lismore.

"We're still monitoring the river systems and have flood warnings out for the Orara River at Coutts Crossing and the Clarence River at Grafton,” Ms Ortel said.

"The flood peak is expected in Coutts Crossing on Saturday morning and in Grafton on Friday night.”

She said the river height in Grafton was predicted at 2.1m, in the minor flood category.

"But we're not saying it's a peak,” she said. "It's going to reach that level. There's a lot of water still coming into the catchment, so we're expecting the river could go a bit higher through the day.”

She said the SES would stay in contact with people cut off by floods, supplying them with food and helping out with medical emergencies if necessary.

"Those areas have a lot of low-lying bridges and causeways across creeks and rivers, so this is not unusual for them,” Ms Ortel said.

"We keep in contact with them just in case we're needed. We also work closely with ambulance personnel if their assistance is needed.”

Ms Ortel said her unit was switching its focus to dealing with strong winds in coastal regions after the Bureau of Meteorology forecast high winds in the area.

"The strongest of them have been along the coast.”