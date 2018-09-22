CLARENCE+: High five Clarence Valley

THE Daily Examiner's premium special publication Clarence+ is back with issue no. 5.

The popular "free” magazine with be out on Monday and features another line-up of fascinating people and engaging content.

As you might recognise, this issue's cover star is the one and only Ken Done, the former Maclean lad who loves to get back to the Clarence whenever his busy schedule allows. We caught up with Ken while he was back in the valley recently.

You can also read about journalist and national media commentator Bridie Jabour. The former Grafton girl has climbed the ranks from reporter to become one of the industry's go-to voices in the country.

We also tracked down one-time Grafton Maccas employee, now international chef, Jeremy Steele, who has created cuisine for the best hotels and airlines in the world.

And if you haven't been down South Grafton main street in a while then have a look at our special feature on the busy little strip full of creative small-business owners.

We also head out to the Clarence canefields to visit a restored cutters barracks which now operates as a stylish short stay.

Your favourite columnists also return with a new arrival in tow which takes you outside into the garden and back inside again.

Clarence+ has become a much-anticipated arrival on the publishing landscape here in the valley.

Since debuting in 2016 it has featured several nationally respected identities all with strong connections and a shared love of Clarence Valley.

Rugby league legends, an actor, indigenous commentator, paralympian, ballet dancer and two fashion industry movers and shakers, not to forget our legendary friend the Brooms Head brumby, who is feeing a bit under the weather so sending well wishes his way.

There seems to be no shortage of talented people out there that have been shaped by this place.

Keep an eye out for Ken Done's smiling face in your local cafe or selected business houses around the Clarence and grab your free copy of issue no. 5.

You can also pick it up (and back issues) from The Daily Examiner office in Fitzroy St, Grafton.