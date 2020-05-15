Clarence in danger of letting another industry slip away

Apart from increase hygiene and social distancing measures, it's business as usual at Yamba Welding & Engineering in the COVID-19 era.

THE Clarence Valley is in danger of continuing down the slippery slope of losing yet another major player in its once thriving manufacturing sector.

Ice cream, matchsticks, beer, meat ... they all had their turn falling victim to the downturn of secondary industries as cheaper alternatives lured investors overseas, each leaving a decisive blow on the downtrodden local economy.

But the difference this time is it has nought to do with the long-term struggles of manufacturing on the domestic front, nor a sign of hard times in the region.

After a long, drawn out battle to secure rezoning for its Palmers Island Marine Industrial Planning Proposal, the door for Yamba Welding & Engineering to expand locally was slammed shut by the NSW Planning Minister’s rejection.

The launch of a new $4m Fisheries patrol boat at the Yamba marina built by Yamba Welding and Engineering. Managing director Bill Collingburn says a purpose-built site at Palmers Island would reduce logistics, limit traffic disruption and improve efficiency, effectively reducing the cost per launch from about $50,000 to $5000.

YWE managing director Bill Collingburn has ambitions to grow his industry-leading boat-building business here, employing apprentices from his hometown and helping to boost the local economy.

However, he has compared his only other option available locally – to relocate to Harwood Marine-owned land across the river – to Woolworths and Coles sharing the same loading dock.

Thankfully Mr Collingburn, who is a steadfast advocate for a resilient and self-sufficient national economy by reinvesting in manufacturing, is not about to hand over his cache of valuable skills to overseas interests.

But there is a very real risk the Clarence could lose one of its last major employers in the manufacturing industry to Queensland. Somewhere else’s gain will be the Clarence Valley’s loss – again.

FIERCE DEBATE OVER PALMERS ISLAND DEVELOPMENT

THE news that Yamba Welding and Engineering’s Palmers Island plan had been knocked back generated a huge amount of debate on The Daily Examiner’s Facebook page, with many concerned about its impact othe regional economy.

Annelise Costello said the decision “didn't make sense.”

“Instead of supporting business development in a time when our economy needs it most, the government will instead block progress,” she said.

“It’s not like the land wasn’t used for a commercial purpose beforehand. It’s just switching from one industry to another.”

That was disputed by Maria O’Sullivan who said there was a reason why town plans existed and rural and industrial areas were zoned the way they were.

“The island is primarily food production and residential. Any industries til now have been unobtrusive; not big, noisy and impacting on the fragile river,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“It should be black and white when it comes to the law and town plans. The business owner wants the rules changed in order to benefit him/her. The business, if well run, will be successful wherever it is.”

Deb Morris agreed.

“Good news, no reason to create another area to build boats when it already exists. May they now continue to thrive with their new business plans,” she said.

Debbie Winters said it was the business community which kept the country going.

“We need to rebuild this great nation not block every effort.”

Bob Vial was unequivocal, calling some other views “blinkered”.

“This region needs employment and this shipyard provides that,” Mr Vial said.

“Expansion as the business grows is just plain common sense. Surely both local members can see this and I hope they lobby the minister to change his mind.”

Jane Hobbs said after watching the “ongoing saga” for years, she was disappointed it had become a personal fight and “slanging match”.

“Isn’t the real issue about rezoning?” Ms Hobbs said.

“It’s not about people trying to cut the throat of a local business. I have not seen anyone actually say they don’t want the business to expand; but only that it should be in an appropriately zoned area.”