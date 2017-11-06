Clarence in healthy state of mind after successful month

SOCIAL relationships and feeling connected are really important to our general wellbeing.

'Get involved' is one of Our Healthy Clarence's key messages and with over 23 scheduled events and activities during Mental Health Month, it has been a huge success with community involvement across the Clarence Valley.

We have had conversations with tradies, farmers, business owners, volunteers, teachers, students and general public.

Thank you to the many people and businesses who sponsored events. We could not have reached so many people in the community without this support. Getting involved with volunteer work, clubs, committees or sports can also help.

We opened up our two Pop Up Hubs 116B Prince Street, Grafton, next to Charcoal Chicken, open Tuesday to Friday from 12 noon to 7pm and on Saturday from 9am-4pm.

The Pop Up Hub in Yamba is located at the Treelands Drive Community Centre open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 noon-7pm.

These Pop Up Hubs are for all members of our community including, aboriginal community members, children and families, young people, people with a disability, people experiencing mental health issues, people experiencing homelessness, older people and people experiencing social isolation.

You are welcome to pop in and say g'day, have a cuppa and meet our team and volunteers and find out about the many services that are available in the Clarence Valley. If you want to volunteer at the hubs contact Trish on 6640 3812.