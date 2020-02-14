Clarence institution gets a tweak

A GRAFTON institution is back again for 2020 and organisers have tweaked the format so it’s bigger and better than ever.

Grafton Showgirl has been a key part of the Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society’s Grafton Show for decades and this year there are more ways to get involved.

Organisers have doubled the competitions from two to four, introducing Mini Miss Showgirl for 5-8-year-olds and Junior Miss Showgirl for girls aged 9-13.

Co-ordinator Carmell Sanne said it was all about getting some younger faces involved in the show and hoped they could one day represent Grafton in Sydney.

“I want to try and get our girls recognised and I would love to get one to Sydney, to the Royal Easter Show,” she said.

“Country kids are not recognised enough, bush kids are as good as the rest of them.”

Grafton Showgirl contestants in 2019

The main events, Junior and Senior showgirl, will also be changing slightly and Ms Sanne said there was a renewed focus on community engagement both before and after the event.

The showgirls will be encouraged to fundraise and get involved in community action, something which started last year when the current crop visited a school in Rappville.

The school had been devastated by fire with many of the students having been directly affected by the bushfires and some losing their family homes.

“We took Christmas out to them, we spent the day doing activities with them and then gave them some Christmas presents,” she said.

They weren’t changing the tried and true format too much though, with showgirls still required to attend a series of events and talk to guests at the annual morning tea which was last year held at the Flame Tree cafe.

For more information or to enter contact Carmell Sanne on 0266427309.

Entries close on March 1 with the Grafton Show to be held over May 1 and 2.