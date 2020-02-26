Menu
North Coast Female Junior Surf Life Saver of the Year for 2019/20, Nikita Briane of Red Rock-Corindi Surf Life Saving Club alongside male winner Nick Alford from Woolgoolga. Photo: Red Rock-Corindi SLSC
Water Sports

Clarence junior awarded North Coast Surf Life Saver of Year

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
SURF LIFE SAVING: Coming up against some tough competition, one of our Clarence Valley stars in the surf has been recognised for her achievements over the summer.

Red Rock Corindi Surf Life Saving Club junior Nikita Braine was announced as the North Coast Female Junior Life Saver of the Year for 2019-2020 season earlier this week alongside Woolgoolga SLSC's Nick Alford.

Red Rock Corindi SLSC posted on their Facebook page to express their excitement over the big win for the club.

"Nikita attended the under-14s development camp last November and then recently undertook a panel style interview where she was selected as this season's junior female life saver for the North Coast branch," a post written by a spokesperson on the club's Facebook page read.

"Nikita will attend a state camp along side Nick, of Woolgoolga SLSC, in April for NSW selection. We wish both of them the very best in this next stage. What an accomplishment."

The Clarence Valley has long been known for producing some of the best junior life savers in the state and Nikita is the next star to light up our beautiful region.

