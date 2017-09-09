Clarence junior clubs go to war in league finals

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two Clarence Valley clubs are set to wage war on the Group 1 junior rugby league grand finals today at Casino.

Grafton Ghosts will launch a three-pronged attack, including the blue ribbon Under-16.5 decider, while Clarence Coast Magpies will send a four-team contingent to the season's showdown.

The Ghosts and the Magpies will meet in one of the deciders as the two clubs battle out a repeat of last year's Under-10s grand final in the Under-11s.

Last year it was the Ghosts who tripped at the final hurdle despite playing an undefeated season and they will be looking to turn the tables on a dominant Magpies, who were minor premiers this year.

The Grafton Ghosts Under-12 side, coached by Rhys Hambly, will meet Ballina Seagulls in their decider. The Ghosts finished the regular season undefeated but felt the sting of the strong Ballina side in the major semi-final.

Hambly then refocussed his troops ahead of a strong preliminary final showing against Casino Cougars in which star fullback Grayson Reimer scored four tries to set up a mouthwatering contest with Ballina.

After dispatching of minor premiers and rivals Clarence Coast, Grafton's Under-16 troops are ready to mount a strong offence when they meet Casino Cougars in the grand final. Shaun Davison's men have had a late surge of form and will be looking to representative star Ben Liyou for a big performance.

Clarence Coast's Under-10 side, under the guidance of coach Brian Quinlan, have made a big impact in their first season of competitive football and will be ready for a tough challenge against the Kyogle Turkeys.

Meanwhile, the clubs Under-13s and Under-14s ranks will be tough to beat after dominating the competition all season, finishing minor premiers.