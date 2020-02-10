Clarence junior signs three-year deal with Canberra Raiders

Former Lower Clarence Magpies and Grafton Ghosts junior Ethan Foster has been promoted to the Canberra Raiders under-20 squad for 2020.

Former Lower Clarence Magpies and Grafton Ghosts junior Ethan Foster has been promoted to the Canberra Raiders under-20 squad for 2020.

NRL :As one Lower Clarence product edges closer to a senior NRL debut, another has taken a huge step in his career after signing with the Canberra Raiders.

Former Grafton Ghosts and Lower Clarence Magpies star Ethan Foster put pen to paper with the “green machine” until 2022 after impressing in training for the under-18 side following a move to the capital late last year.

Ghost Ethan Foster competing in the Group 1 under-13 junior rugby league grand final between Grafton and Ballina at McKittrick Park, South Grafton in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

“Foster joined the Raiders full time after keen interest from their recruitment boss, Peter Mulholland and Ricky Stuart,” father Geoff Foster said.

“Ethan made the move to Canberra in September last year and began training with the under-20s squad six to eight times per week

“He has impressed with his training efforts, regularly being awarded top trainer.”

Geoff said Ethan had been pulling his weight with the club that last year came agonisingly close to a first premiership in 25 years.

“Following the Christmas break, young Ethan returned to under-18s squad training, while still doing weight sessions with the under-20s squad,” he said.

Foster is yet to take part in his debut match for the Raiders after they opened their season last weekend and he will have to wait as he recovers from a minor injury.

“The SG Ball under-18s commenced their competition on Saturday February 9. Foster was hoping a niggling knee cork wouldn’t prevent him from making his debut but he’ll have to wait,” Geoff said.

Foster was no stranger to success as a junior, winning Player of the Series for Maclean High's Daily Examiner Shield Under 14s rugby league round robin side during a series at Angourie Sports Field.

Following on from the under-18s competition, Ethan will join the Jersey Flegg side as he looks to build on his already impressive start at Canberra.

“The Raiders will move Foster from the SG Ball once their competition is over into the under-20s squad full-time,” Geoff said.

The Raiders SG Ball side made it to week two of the finals in 2019 before going down to the Central Coast Roosters 46-16 but Foster will look to add his size and ability to the under-18 squad before moving on to the under-20s.

The Raiders under-20 Jersey Flegg side had an incredibly strong year in 2019, making the grand final before falling to the South Sydney Rabbitohs 16-14 in the big dance.

The Raiders have developed a number of top quality young stars in their youth squads including Jack Wighton and Bailey Simonsson in recent years and Foster will look to follow in their footsteps.