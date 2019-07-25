Menu
SPEEDSTER: Koopah Walters makes a break for the Grafton Ghosts against the Marist Brothers in the under 13 boys.
SPEEDSTER: Koopah Walters makes a break for the Grafton Ghosts against the Marist Brothers in the under 13 boys.
Rugby League

Clarence juniors clash for big round of fixtures in Yamba

Mitchell Keenan
by
25th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Junior rugby league is heating up in the Clarence Valley with a number of Grafton and Clarence Coast teams fighting for a finals spot with three rounds left to play in the Group 1 competition.

Take a look at the photo gallery of round 9 Group 1 junior rugby league action between the Grafton Ghosts and the Marist Brothers.

The South Grafton Rebels, Grafton Ghosts and Clarence Coast Magpies clubs have a range of teams from under-6's all the way up to under-16.5's and all three clubs look poised to challenge for the minor premiership over different grades.

Tomorrow's games between the Ghosts and the Magpies in Yamba will showcase some of that talent with the highlight coming in the under-13 boys clash with Grafton sitting in first having won every game and Clarence Coast five points behind them in second.

Both sides are coming off big wins last weekend after the Magpies took Kyogle apart 68-0 while the Ghosts cruised home 44-10 against the Marist Brothers.

In the under-12 boys, Grafton are positioned well in second-place while Clarence Coast aren't far off the pace, just three behind the Ghosts with 11-points and could climb a couple of places with a win tomorrow.

The under-14 boys has been a well contested competition in 2019 with both the Ghosts and the Rebels pushing for top spot behind the Ballina Seagulls.

While the Seagulls have the weekend off, both Grafton and South Grafton will be hoping to continue to gain ground on the top side when the Rebels travel to Kyogle and the Ghosts travel to the fifth placed Magpies.

The Rebels are not having their best year in the juniors but they will take comfort in the under-16.5's where they are on track to finish in first.

Grafton Daily Examiner

