Clarence juniors take on coast's best

Grafton City Tennis Club HotShots player Rahni McGrath will head to the Australian Open as the December HotShot of the Month. Matthew Elkerton

TENNIS: The courts at the Grafton City Tennis Club will be abuzz with activity this weekend as the best junior players from across the North Coast descend on the town.

The club will host more than 150 of the best juniors from the Tweed down to Forster-Tuncurry during this weekend's North East Champion of Champions tournament.

Eligible players have earned their way into the tournament through qualification series in the two halves of the North East region with the top eight from each region in the age group progressing to this stage.

Players are aiming to continue on the Champion of Champions journey, with successful players moving on to the next regional event in Inverell later this year.

SIBLING POWER: Sammy and Nathan Hayman both were unbeated at the Junior Tennis Development tournament in Lismore this week. Contributed

Grafton City Tennis Club coach Phil Beckman said it was an honour for the club to host the championships.

"It makes you feel like your tennis centre is the place to be on the North Coast,” Beckman said.

"The kids are all very excited to get on the court, they have been working towards this tournament for almost a year.”

The Clarence Valley will be well represented at the tournament.

The host club has 15 players qualify, including Finley Dent, Tekoa Walsh, Georgia Skeels, Stella Skeels, Matias Ward (Under 8), Lanai Parry, Caitlin Kingsley (U 10), Rahni McGrath, Taylor Robertson (U 12), Blake Robertson, Max Van Den Boogaard, Maddison Yager, Elanah Dunstan (U14), Narissa Dunstan and Jack Baker-Daniels (U16).

Junction Hill Tennis Club had three players qualify, including Keira Rasborsek, Zena Ashbaugh-Moss (U12) and Krystal McMahon (U 16).

Meanwhile, Lower Clarence Tennis Club had four players qualify in Nathan and Sammy Hayman (U12), Mahala Hitchings (U10) and Oliver Seeto (U 8).