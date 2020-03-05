TAG ME: Grafton's legal wall a space for self-expression

TAG ME: A new legal wall a Grafton Headspace is a place to unleash your creativity.

THE Clarence Valley's young people are being encouraged to make their mark on one building in town, and it's entirely legal.

An idea three years in the making from Headspace Grafton and Flow Space Gallery owner Kade Valja, a community art space has been installed on Headspace's Duke St building beckoning anyone with a creative side to add their tag.

Headspace manager Jason Grimes said the was conceived when the organisation came to town three years ago.

"There was not a place in the Clarence Valley to express yourself creatively, and yet there were a lot of artists," he said.

"We initially ran the idea through some different avenues, and it didn't have much interest."

In the aftermath of bushfires that ravaged the Clarence Valley last year, Mr Grimes said there was a renewed need for a free and open creative outlet.

"With the fires that came through, we found that those young people actually had a need to express themselves."

The latest collaborative event from Headspace and Flow Space Gallery last month saw around 60 young creatives turn out for an All-Out Art Jam, where the legal wall was created with contributions from everyone 7 to 70-years-old.

Since being installed on the left-hand outside wall of Headspace Mr Grimes said a couple of people had taken advantage of it, but hoped to see plenty more get involved.

"I think there's still a bit of trepidation around whether people can actually use it or not, that's why we ended up putting up that giant sign that says, 'tag me', to encourage that as a free space to use."

"Anyone can use it anytime."

Artists Jimmy Waggs, Scotty Adams, Jaz Grady, Matthew Price and Julianne Gosper created the Burn Free mural in honour of the bushfires that hit the Clarence Valley last year.



Standing alongside the community wall is a collaborative work from five Clarence artists, Jimmy Waggs, Scotty Adams, Jaz Grady, Matthew Price and Julianne Gosper, honouring the impact of bushfires that ripped through the Clarence Valley last year.