Clarence kids go big for North Coast school championships

Grafton High School swimmer Jack Leeson won all his events at the Mid North Coast Zone CHSchools Swimming carnival in Grafton. Photo: Kez Bowers-Thomson

SWIMMING: Coffs Harbour played host to last week’s North Coast regional school swimming championships and there were plenty of Clarence Valley representatives on the podium.

Gulmarrad Public School had a strong showing in the primary school carnival, with Jett Bourke taking out senior boys under-12 age champion after a string of impressive results.

The high school championships were hotly contested by a number of Clarence stars but, to no surprise, it was the Junior Sportsperson of the Month for February, Andrea Thompson shining again.

Torpedo Thomson turned on the jets after dominating at the Mid North Coast zone championships, taking out the age champion gong for the 12 girls by a whopping 38-points in front of her next competitor, Shanae Crispin, from Grafton High School.

Fellow Grafton High star Jack Leeson was also dominant at the zone championships but he settled for second in the 14 boys, with Camden Haven’s Bailey Whitton taking top honours.

Maclean High School’s Gus Gilbert powered through his events but he too was trumped by Mullumbimby star Thomas Cheek for the 15 boys title.

Bourke, Thomson, Crispin, Leeson and Gilbert are just a handful of our swimming superstars who will go on to contest the State Swimming Championships later this year.