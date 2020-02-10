Clarence landmarks an inspiration for competition story writers

Co-directors of the Long Way Home writing competition Erin Brady and Claire Aman.

Co-directors of the Long Way Home writing competition Erin Brady and Claire Aman.

INSPIRING Clarence Valley landmarks will be the theme for the 2020 Long Way Home short story writing competition.

Project co-director Claire Aman said organisers chose the theme because of what it offered the imaginations of the region's story teller.

"It has a really wide scope, it will inspire stories with a strong sense of place," Ms Aman said.

"Co-director Erin Brady and I are not sure what to expect - writers are only limited by their imagination - but we think there'll be an amazing range of interpretations.

"Drought, fire and storms have left their mark on land, people and wildlife."

Ms Aman said the region was adding to its landmarks, such as the two new bridges, which could also stimulate writers.

The Clarence Gorge Balla Traore

The organisers have opened the competition to as wide a group of writers as possible.

"We want stories from adults, and from primary and high school students," she said.

"We're looking for original stories that move us or surprise us.

"We look for authentic voices - the most powerful stories have a touchstone of the writer's own culture and experience, enlivened by imagination."

Ms Aman said the competition's popularity has grown each year and uncovered some serious writing talent.

"We discovered some fabulous writing last year, especially from winners Cathy Callaghan, Kaia Mercy and Tayla Willis," she said.

"We hope to unearth new talent this year, as well as seeing writers we know developing their craft."

She said the 2020 competition would continue the tradition of publishing the entries in a book, this year to be titled, Land/marks - Stories from the Clarence Valley 2020, to be released for Christmas.

Ms Aman said the project had been lucky last year to have support from the Yulgilbar Foundation, Bendigo Bank South Grafton Community Bank Branch, Westlawn Insurance, Byron Writers Festival, Storyboard and Plunge.

The deadline for all stories is June 7. Adults' stories have a 2500-word limit, while high school and primary students have a 500-word and 150-word limit respectively.

More details on how to enter the competition, as well as upcoming writing workshops, can be found on www.thelongwayhomestories.com.

Ms Brady and Ms Aman will be talking about The Long Way Home project at a morning tea on February 14 at Grafton Library as part of Library Lovers' Day, 10.30am-11.30am.