Clarence laughs it up with comedy trifecta

Lesley Apps
| 20th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
DAAS's Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott perform live on stage at the Saraton Theatre on Sunday night.
DAAS's Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott perform live on stage at the Saraton Theatre on Sunday night.

IT SEEMS the Clarence appreciates a good laugh. Or at least that's what the numbers are saying.

Despite the intense offering of having three of the country's biggest names in comedy and entertainment converge upon the Saraton Theatre within the space of three weeks, people came out in droves to take advantage of the entertainment planets aligning.

While some fans had trouble deciding which one to attend, many splurged on at least two of the shows and those who could afford to, the whole shebang.

Comedian Kitty Flanagan kicked it off on June 23 with her latest show Smashing, which had several hundred fans in stitches from start to finish with her wry social observations and private confessions about everything from porn to poo.

Kitty Flanagan is performing at C.ex Coffs this Friday.
Kitty Flanagan is performing at C.ex Coffs this Friday.

Less than a week later, the RocKwiz hurricane blew into town, packing out the theatre to maximum capacity and blasting the audiences with is legendary TV quiz show format live on stage.

Locals embraced it warmly as they showcased their musical nous and sense of humour from their seats while a few brave souls stepped up to be part of the show. It was a high-octane experience with the charming and very sharp Julia Zemiro front and centre while her sidekick Brian Nankervis kept the humour dry with his legendary wit and wisdom.

The Grafton Rockwiz crowd.
The Grafton Rockwiz crowd.

Then chaos reigned supreme last Sunday night when probably the strangest comedy experience of the three pushed the boundaries and then went flying over them.

While some of the cruder commentary and occasional unravelling of shocker improvisation ruffled a few spectators, the Doug Anthony All-Stars' demonstration of modern comedy reiterated how it can have just as much to say socially as it does for laughs.

They tore through uncomfortable topics like paedophiles, disability, aging, and death, mocking and ridiculing but also making the audience question themselves and society's anomalies along the way.

Kitty also drew on this brand of stand-up in her show using humour to highlight invisible issue like the pressure teenage girls and young women receive to "take it up the bum”. It wasn't a crude joke delivered in order to get some laughs Rodney Rude-style, but a direct message to unsuspecting parents and young women who might be succumbing to this kind of pressure under the guise of normality.

Comedy is changing and the Clarence got served up a nice big slice of Australia's progressive best this past month thanks to the Saraton.

If this rate of attendance continues there'll be many more laughs, and big names, coming our way.

