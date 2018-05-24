Clarence leads the way in new NAPLAN testing

CLARENCE VALLEY schools are leaping ahead to the future with more than 15 schools taking part in the first year of online NAPLAN testing, which wraps up this week.

Schools are given a nine-day window to complete the testing, as opposed to three days for the standard NAPLAN testing.

Help desks are set up for schools to call if any problems, and Gulmarrad Public School principal said the one issue they had was solved quickly by the helpdesk.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and reporting Authority said that there was no disadvantage for students without keyboarding skills.

"The writing test is not about handwriting skills and NAPLAN Online is not about keyboarding skills. There are variations in how fast and well a student can type, just as there are variations in how fast and well a student can write by hand,” a FAQ page on their webpage states

"ACARA research shows that online writing is similar to handwriting in terms of the quality of writing produced by students at each year level. It also shows that students generally appreciate the use of online features such as editing tools (noting that online features such as grammar and spell-check are disabled during NAPLAN testing).”

For many Clarence Valley students though, they are firm in their opinions on the new test.

