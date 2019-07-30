Clarence lifestyle lures back aspiring doctor

ON THE WAY: University of Wollongong medical student Keiran Davis has returned to the Clarence Valley for the high-quality training, and beautiful beaches.

ON THE WAY: University of Wollongong medical student Keiran Davis has returned to the Clarence Valley for the high-quality training, and beautiful beaches. Kathryn Lewis

THE Clarence Valley leaves quite an impression, for one aspiring doctor it was far more than the stunning scenery that has brought him back for more.

University of Wollongong medical student Keiran Davis couldn't stay away from the Clarence Valley after an opportunity to complete a 12-month placement through his university introduced him to the region he had driven past many times.

"I didn't realise how stunning the Clarence Valley was until I came here to do my placement. That highway doesn't demonstrate the beauty of the area,” he said.

Mr Davies decided to return for a second six-week placement in anaesthetics at Grafton Base Hospital after walking away from his initial time here "a long way in front” of some of his peers.

"The Clarence Valley has a very good reputation amongst the student cohort as having a very good clinical teaching hub,” he said.

"You get a fantastic clinical experience here and engagement because there is a lot of clinicians, from doctors to nursing staff to allied health staff, they are all really accommodating and happy to teach.

"They are proud of where they are and how they work so they want to show you that and teach you as much as they can.

"Every time you turn up you feel useful, which is a very rare thing as a medical student. You spend more time being in the way than being useful, particularly in the bigger hospitals where there is a lot more staff.”

Mr Davies said as a young professional the Clarence Valley was a great place to get started and would welcome the opportunity to continue his career in the region as long as he could settle down close to the beach.

Director of Medical Services for Clarence Scott Kitchener said the regional training hub which brought MrDavis to the Valley was just one piece of the pipeline which was slowly being connected.

"The real benefit for Grafton is the long-term benefit, the more medical students we expose this place to the more come back. The more junior doctors we expose this place to, the more come back and stay,” he said.

For budding medical professionals growing up in the Clarence, DrKitchener said the improving opportunities would give students the chance to return to the region after the initial couple of years of study.