ABSOLUTE PERFECTION: Yamba actor Adam Bowes recorded Ed Sheeran's Perfect for the ABC's The Recording Studio which aired last week. JOHN WILKES

CLARENCE locals may have noticed a couple of familiar faces on the TV last week, as Adam Bowes and Kate Begbie graced our screens in a perfect episode of the ABC's The Recording Studio.

Yamba local, Mr Bowes said it was fantastic to be a part of a program that is completely different, and "personable”.

Each week, everyday people record a song which has meaning to them, after much discussion, Mr Bowes took on Ed Sheeran's Perfect to serenade his fiancé, Sarah Patterton.

Mr Bowes said the lyrics mirrored their relationship, which began in high school.

"When we were on a road trip, Sarah asked, 'have you heard this song yet?' And she played me Perfect by Ed Sheeran. I was like, 'oh my God'. And we actually changed our first dance.”

But the show, and the unique gift that came with it, were a surprise for Ms Patterton until she walked into a recording studio filled with an orchestra and her soon to be husband.

Mr Bowes said he had told Ms Patterton the ABC were making a documentary on his life and kept it all under wraps until the final moments.

"We had to find a way to get Sarah to the studio, so they called her work and talked to one of her friends.”

"I sent her a text saying 'Hey so, you just need to grab a nice change of clothes for tomorrow night and you can't ask me why. Then one of your friends is going to drive you to an undisclosed location. Okay bye!'” Adam laughed.

After school the young couple moved to Sydney to pursue careers but have been chipping away at plans for a November wedding in Yamba.

Adam said his recording will be played for the couple's first dance.

The episode which aired last week, was a special moment for the young couple.

"We were just sitting in front of the heater when it was on, just cuddling up and I could feel Sarah just sort of tightening her grip around me. She was just so excited, both of us were getting a bit teary watching it.

Clarence local Kate Begbie also appeared on the episode, she performed John Lennon's Beautiful Boy for her son Elio.