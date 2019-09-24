Clarence masters go international for swim training

STAYING AFLOAT: Clarence River Masters Swim Club members Ken Adams and Barbara Butler test the waters of the coast of Montenegro.

SWIMMING: Six Clarence River masters swimmers embarked on a swimming adventure to the Mediterranean to swim 20 kilometres across the coastline of Montenegro as part of a four day tour.

Alan Dubbo, Jane Lawrence, Judy King, Ken Adams, Jill Ennever, Chris Muldoon and their Yamba friends Barbara and Steve Butler joined the tour run by Strel Swimming Adventures, who also do tours in Croatia, Turkey, Slovenia and Greece.

The swimmers enjoyed scenic views as they swam four to five kilometres a day, broken into morning and afternoon swims.

Lawrence, president of Clarence River Masters Swim Club said the Montenegro trip offered incredible fjord and sea swimming in the Adriatic.

" We swam in the stunning Gulf of Kotor, swam in former Yugoslavian submarine tunnels, through caves, swam around Mamula Island, some of us twice, and along the way visited historical towns and sites,” she said.

"We were picked up each day by boat and had Borut and Toby as our guides and support. We were all given coaching, technique and stroke analysis. It is casual and you could do every swim or just the amount you wanted. There was a kayak and paddle boards as well.

" It was a fantastic adventure with great friends and awesome hosts. We were very lucky to have great weather and good conditions and welcome warm water. We all had a lot of fun and laughs and I would love to do another swim one day.”

Meanwhile at Yamba Pool, Helmut Klein is back on the job.

"It's good to see so many swimmers so early in the season,” he said.

Klein gave the run down on the next few carnivals for the rest of the year.

"First there is the Short Course NSW Championship in Woy Woy on October 12 and 13. If you cant make to Woy Woy , how about starting to train for our favourite carnival at Port Macquarie on November 2,” he said.

"Then we also have at Charlestown (Cessnock) a carnival on November 9. Contact me for further details.

"Saturday morning breakfasts will commence next week at Yamba pool after swimming. Tea and toast and a social catch up for a mere $2.”

Bobby Winger has introduced a series of stretching exercises to benefit swimmers which members are embracing. Be at the pool a little early to participate and remember stretching prevents injury.

Club registrar Pamela Smith advised "any new members that wish to join now have the option of choosing a 16 months membership ($99.50) which takes their membership up to December 31, 2020 or they may wish to choose a four months option ($46.00) which takes their membership up to December 31, 2019.”

"These offers are only for new members. These options are up and running on the masters site as from Tuesday. Any questions don't hesitate to contact me on 66 459215 or 0428 45 9215,” she said.

"Come along to the heated, 25m Yamba Pool at 6pm Tuesday and Thursday evenings and 7:30am Saturday for an hour of integral training with qualified Master Swim Australia coaches.

"Maclean Pool sessions will commence on Monday September 30, with swim times scheduled for Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and 7am on Saturday mornings.”