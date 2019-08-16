Clarence MP meets with Essential Energy workers

IN THE FIGHT: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis (right) met with Essential Energy employees in a show of support in their fight to keep their jobs.

IN THE FIGHT: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis (right) met with Essential Energy employees in a show of support in their fight to keep their jobs. Jarrard Potter

AFTER writing to Essential Energy CEO to demand that plans to cut power jobs in the Valley be shelved, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis met with workers in Grafton who could face job losses as soon as next week.

At the meeting with Essential Energy employees, Mr Gulaptis signed on to a pledge to condemn the proposed job cuts.

"I question whether sacking 180 staff and decimating regional communities to save consumers $5 a quarter on their electricity bill is a responsible business decision," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The NSW Government announced there would be no public sector regional job losses and Essential Energy is a state-owned corporation and should comply with government policy.

"I have requested Essential Energy give serious consideration to the impacts any job cuts will have on the families affected and communities like Grafton, and urged them to take its responsibilities as a major employer in regional NSW and look to find savings elsewhere within the organisation."

Mr Gulaptis said he had written to Essential Energy CEO John Cleland yesterday to express his disappointment in the organisation's efforts to cut jobs in the Clarence.

"I ask that you give serious consideration to the impacts these job cuts will have on the families affected and communities like Grafton. I would urge you to take your responsibilities as a major employer in regional NSW and look to find savings elsewhere within the organisation," Mr Gulaptis concluded in his letter.

An Essential Energy employee who was at the meeting with Mr Gulaptis said it was encouraging, and hoped Essential Energy would take notice ahead of planned interviews next week, where employees would compete against each other to keep their jobs.