Clarence MP responds to Turnbull's gas claims

THE PRIME Minister is calling for NSW to be more open to gas exploration to help reverse the dire gas situation, but according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, the NSW Government has no intention to change its plans.

Malcolm Turnbull has said Australians face an electricity price hike in coming months, with the nation facing a gas shortfall three times bigger than was expected six months ago.

Mr Turnbull said NSW, Victoria and the Northern Territory governments were failing Australians with their bans on gas exploration.

He announced he had received reports indicating the nation faced a shortfall of 110 petajoules of gas in the east coast market.

"People don't like politicians blaming each other but the fact is the development of these onshore gas resources is very much in the hands of the states - they have failed,” he said.

The shortfall is predicted to be between 54 petajoules and 107 PJs in 2018.

Mr Gulaptis said the NSW government had strict environmental controls for the exploration and extraction of gas for a good reason.

"We don't want to compromise our valuable farming areas, there are places that are suitable for gas exploration and others that aren't,” he said.

The Clarence MP said Mr Turnbull could ask the states to loosen their rules for gas, but it was not a federal issue.

"It's a matter for the state to determine, it's a state issue and we will deal with it in an appropriate way,” he said.

"The fact is that this hasn't sprung on us in the last hour, this has been looming for some time and everyone is trying to deal with it.”

Mr Turnbull has said gas export regulations could be imposed if the major gas companies failed to deliver.

"I think the Prime Minister is handling that well, there has to be a trigger point, and there is a time frame for pulling that trigger and I think that is the first of January without creating an enormous sovereign risk for this country,” Mr Gulaptis said.

He said the long-term problem needed a solution.

"Most of our gas is exported, and that's an unfortunate reality, so the gas that's available to us is limited and how we deal with that is the problem,” he said.

The Federal Government has called a meeting with the heads of major gas companies to ensure there is enough for domestic use.