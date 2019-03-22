Clarence MP to gather stakeholders to support new housing

AN AFFORDABLE housing project for older residents in Grafton has received more support on the eve of the election.

The Clarence Village proposal to build 22 low-cost houses for the elderly was the type of project Nationals member Chris Gulaptis said would be needed to solve the shortage of social housing in the area and he would do his best to get the project moving.

"The Clarence Village project is exactly the type of thing we need to support," he said

"I will certainly be lobbying on their behalf and if we are re-elected I will set up a meeting between the deputy premier, housing minister and representatives from the Clarence Valley, like Clarence Village.

While much of the housing stress can be put down to the increased population that came with infrastructure works, Mr Gulaptis said the government needed to look at ways to ensure social housing programs could be built in a way that suited the capacity of the region.

Mr Gulaptis explained one of the problems with the current system was contracts for larger projects appropriate in metropolitan areas were simply simply too big for regional areas.

"There shouldn't be mandates that lock people into building 200 houses, they should be more flexible and enable groups to build a few," he said.

"If it isn't feasible to build such a large number in Grafton alone, we could preference projects that might see 20 built in Grafton, 10 in Maclean and 15 in Casino.

"We need to tailor projects to fit the region and if we want to make an impact then we really have to look at each case on its merits and build where appropriate."

As of June last year there were more than 300 people on the social housing waiting list, according to North Coast Community Housing, and election candidates are concerned it will only grow with the opening of the new Grafton jail.